Scientists make concerning discovery about seemingly harmless garden plant: 'Highly problematic'

A colorful flower common in home gardens has turned into an agricultural menace in Australia, according to La Trobe University. South African gazania is more invasive and adaptable than people thought and is threatening native ecosystems and grain production in the country.

What's happening?

The study, published in Frontiers in Agronomy, shows that gazania has developed a remarkable ability to thrive in diverse conditions, from along the road to coastal sand dunes to farm fields, even where there isn't much rain.

First introduced to Australia as an ornamental plant in the 1950s, gazania escaped garden borders and spread aggressively in areas with native vegetation.

Researchers tested thousands of gazania seeds and found they can survive across a wide range of temperatures, soil salinity and acid levels, light exposure, and moisture. This flexibility makes the flower nearly impossible to control using traditional herbicides — a major concern for farmers already seeing it overtake crops in parts of South Australia.

Why are invasive species such as gazania concerning?

Invasive species such as gazania can take over entire ecosystems. They can outcompete native grasses and vegetation, disrupting food webs and biodiversity. For Australian farmers, this is especially bad news, as gazania infestations are already making the land unproductive.

In addition to upending the balance of the ecosystem, these infestations can damage crop yields, driving up food prices and wreaking havoc on rural economies.

Experts estimate invasive weeds cost the Australian agriculture industry more than $5 billion every year, according to the university release. If gazania continues to spread unchecked, it could further endanger the country's food security and increase reliance on toxic chemicals.

What's being done about invasive gazania?

Scientists are working to understand gazania's growth patterns so land managers can develop more targeted control methods. The recent findings on its germination triggers will help farmers and policymakers predict where gazania is likely to spread next — a critical step in stopping it early.

"While this information is crucial for managing this highly problematic weed at the establishment stage (germination and emergence), further research is needed on growth and reproductive response of Gazania to different environmental conditions," said Ali Bajwa, one of the study's authors.

"This will help understand the invasion ecology and develop long-term management strategies for different land-use scenarios for this weed, which is rapidly spreading across Australia," Bajwa added.

Homeowners can help by removing gazania and other invasive species from their gardens and avoiding the use of invasive ornamental plants. Instead, rewilding your yard will not only save you money and time on maintenance but also protect native species that are essential to ecosystems and pollinators that help protect our food supply.

