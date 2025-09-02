Angler stunned after catching strange 'frankenfish' in unexpected location: 'I saw rows and rows of very sharp teeth'

"I wouldn't want to be bit by one."

Recent reports suggest that a "frankenfish" was found last month in Bensalem, Pennsylvania — about 10 miles off the New Jersey border and oceans away from the species' natural habitat.

What's happening?

Northern snakehead fish, sometimes dubbed "frankenfish" for their strange hybrid features, are a freshwater species that possess long fins, a large torpedo-shaped body, and distinctively sharp teeth, according to the Cherry Hill Courier-Post.

"When I looked in its mouth, I saw rows and rows of very sharp teeth," noted angler Josh Tees. "I wouldn't want to be bit by one."

While snakeheads are native to Asia, according to the Courier-Post, the seafood trade and other human activities have introduced them to the Northeast as a rather dangerous invasive species, prohibited from ownership and typically killed upon capture.

In July, Tees spotted and caught an 18-inch frankenfish at the Neshaminy Creek in Bensalem. Somehow, this particular snakehead was discovered above the dam — surprising, but not impossible, seeing as these fish can replicate "walking" with their fins and can survive breathing air for several days.

Why are frankenfish a concern?

While native to China, Russia, and other waters in Asia, it's not uncommon to discover frankenfish in and around the Delaware River in the U.S.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

With their terrifying teeth and insatiable, aggressive appetite, these freshwater predators can quickly damage ecosystems and overconsume the smaller fish and amphibians they hunt. According to Business Insider, they can lay around 50,000 eggs at a time, swiftly overtaking their environment and outcompeting native species for resources.

Meanwhile, by devouring many of the other species in the area, frankenfish can pose a threat to nearby fishing communities that rely on a variety of local fish for their livelihoods.

What's being done about invasive species?

In the U.S., possession of live frankenfish is illegal, as is releasing them back into the water. When enforced by the proper wildlife authorities, regulations like these can help keep snakehead populations under control.

Meanwhile, the Courier-Post encouraged New Jersey residents to report all sightings of frankenfish to the state's fish and wildlife department.

You can take action against invasive species wherever you are, whether by contacting your regional authorities or by getting in touch with your local lawmakers to push for more thorough invasive species monitoring and removal.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.