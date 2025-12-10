Experts issue warning as harmful creatures spread into new US territory: 'They can become quite a nuisance'

Invasive fox squirrels have spread into Utah, carrying a disease that threatens to eliminate the state's native red squirrels. The loss of these creatures could damage forest health and disrupt ecosystems that communities depend on in surprising ways, per KUTV2.

What's happening?

Fox squirrels, native to the eastern United States, have gradually migrated west into Colorado and Utah in recent years. Wildlife specialists first spotted them in Utah in 2011, and they now thrive throughout the greater Salt Lake City area.

Utah State University Extension wildlife specialists Nicki Frey and David Stoner noted to the news outlet that fox squirrels are spreading rapidly in urban areas with oaks, maples, and other food-providing trees.

The larger, more aggressive fox squirrels outcompete native red squirrels, which are only around half their size.

"They can become quite a nuisance if left unchecked," Frey noted.

Fox squirrels carry diseases that can kill red squirrels. They also damage yards and orchards by eating fruit and stripping bark. Their larger bodies and litter sizes mean they exist at higher densities than red squirrels and cause more damage to property.





Why is this invasion important?

Red squirrels play an important role in Utah's ecosystem by spreading essential fungi that support forest health. These fungi help trees absorb nutrients and water, maintaining the forests that provide communities with clean air and watershed protection.

Fox squirrels displacing red squirrels threatens this natural balance. The disease carried by the fox squirrels could wipe out the red squirrel population entirely, eliminating this vital ecological function.

Forest degradation impacts humans directly. Healthy forests help to filter water supplies and prevent erosion, and losing the red squirrels and the surrounding forests would cost Utah a vital resource and increased expenses for water treatment and land management.

What's being done about fox squirrels?

Homeowners can deter fox squirrels by fencing in garden boxes and trimming nearby branches, along with adding smooth metal tree barriers and netting fruit trees during ripening. Utah law also allows for lethal traps for fox squirrels since they lack protected status as an invasive species.

You can help by learning more about the importance of protecting local ecosystems, which so many in our communities depend on to keep things running smoothly.

