  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists discover surprising impact of billions of animals smaller than grain of rice: 'This has big implications'

Researchers looked at a century of data.

by Laurelle Stelle
Researchers looked at a century of data.

Photo Credit: iStock

When it comes to removing carbon pollution from the atmosphere and locking it away, we often think of trees, which are big and familiar. But an incredible amount of carbon is being stored each year by billions of animals no larger than a grain of rice, Earth.com reported: migrating zooplankton in the Southern Ocean.

Scientists already knew that carbon was being stored in the ocean over time. However, they thought it was a passive process caused by sinking waste from large zooplankton living and eating near the surface of the water.

The reality is much more active and fascinating. According to a study published in Limnology and Oceanography, zooplankton migrate from the surface to the depths, diving below 1,640 feet every fall.

They stay there for months, and by breathing and sometimes dying deep in the ocean, they pump carbon into the dark reaches of the sea. Then they return to the surface with warmer weather and once more begin to absorb carbon from the atmosphere.

With this cycle, zooplankton pump 65 million tons of carbon into the deep ocean each year. That's good, because when it stays in the atmosphere, carbon — in the form of carbon dioxide — is a big driver of Earth's rising temperature, with all the extreme weather and destruction that accompanies it.

Researchers looked at a century of data to discover not only the cycle of migration but also details about which kinds of zooplankton stored the most carbon.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"We find that copepods significantly dominate carbon storage overwinter," Jen Freer said. "This has big implications as the ocean warms and their habitats may shift."

Copepods are small crustaceans similar to shrimp and responsible for about 80% of the pump effect. Krill drove about 14% and salps 6%.

But even as these tiny creatures fight the warming of the planet, the rising temperature affects them. Hotter oceans could change their habitat and migration, potentially damaging this carbon pump — making it that much more important that we address our own carbon pollution before it changes the planet irreversibly.

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x