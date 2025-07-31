Officials work tirelessly to protect state from invasion of destructive threat: 'Failure is not an option'

"We must use all our available resources and intellect."

Rhinoceros breeding sites sound pretty cool, don't they? Wrong — not when it's invasive coconut rhinoceros beetles setting up shop on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi.

What's happening?

Detection teams recently uncovered two new breeding sites for the destructive coconut rhinoceros beetle in the Kona region. That brings the total to three since the first was found in the area nearly two years ago — a worrying trend for local agriculture and native plant life.

These beetles, native to Southeast Asia, bore into the crowns of palm trees and feed on sap, slowly starving the trees and leaving them vulnerable to disease and collapse. A single beetle can kill several trees during its lifespan. In Hawai'i, they threaten vital crops like coconuts, bananas, pineapples, and sugarcane — not to mention iconic palm trees that define the island's landscape.

"We must use all our available resources and intellect," said Parwinder Grewal, the University of Hawaiʻi College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources dean, in a statement quoted by Big Island Now. "Failure is not an option."

Why is this beetle concerning?

This isn't just about losing a few palm trees. When invasive beetles like these move in, they push out native insects and animals that have lived here for centuries. That throws off everything — from the plants that grow to the food people rely on. In a place like Hawaiʻi, where the environment is so connected, that kind of disruption spreads fast.

In Hawai'i, where the environment is uniquely adapted and isolated, even a small disruption can spiral. Coconut rhinoceros beetle infestations can devastate agricultural economies and reduce access to native plants that local communities have depended on for generations. And when palms die off, their absence leaves open space for other invasive species to move in, compounding the damage.

What's being done about the beetle?

Teams are working hard to stop the spread, deploying nearly 400 traps and treating more than 1,000 trees across the island, per Big Island Now. Crews continue targeted surveillance in Kona and have stepped up community outreach to promote early detection and prevention.

Officials are asking residents to avoid moving mulch or green waste that could hide beetles and to report signs of infestation, such as bored holes in tree crowns or V-shaped cuts in fronds.

Other conservation efforts show that collective action works. From controlling sea lamprey in the Great Lakes to protecting Hawai'i's coral reefs, community-driven interventions have made a real difference.

In a place as ecologically rich as Hawaiʻi, protecting native species isn't just about saving trees — it's about safeguarding culture, food security, and the future of the islands themselves.

