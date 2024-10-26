Community scrambles after horde of feral animals causes thousands in damages: 'This latest invasion has been the worst'

There are 2.6 million of them in Texas.

Feral hogs are wreaking havoc in the Houston area.

What's happening?

In the latest episode of an ongoing saga, a community in Montgomery County is trying to cope with the destruction wrought by the invasive species.

One resident of the Grogan's Point neighborhood of The Woodlands said the hogs tore up his yard and caused thousands of dollars in damage to the grass, the garden, and infrastructure such as wiring, KHOU reported. Neighbors experienced similar problems.

Randall Bergeron has lived in the area, about an hour north of the country's fourth-largest city, for 15 years. The hogs caused a similar mess four years ago, he told the station.

"This latest invasion has been the worst," he said.

Feral hogs have also been documented doing damage in nearby Conroe, the county seat; Kingwood, northeast of Houston; Sugar Land, southwest of the city; and Pasadena, southeast of the city — just to name a few places. The problem is not merely a statewide one, as residents of Arkansas and other locales have had the same issues.

Why is this important?

There are 2.6 million feral hogs in Texas — nearly half the country's population, according to the Houston Advanced Research Center. They cause $500 million worth of damage in the state every year, as well as $1.5 billion worth of crop damage in the United States.

The hogs — brought here by Europeans in the 1500s — reproduce prolifically and eat almost anything, tearing up whatever is in their path in search of roots and tubers, worms, amphibians, and more.

The feral hog issue dates back decades, and the creatures could be making more contact with homeowners because of development. The animals may also look to well-watered yards for an easy source of food. But they contribute to polluted waterways and can spread disease to humans, per HARC.

Deploying a trap or hiring a trapper can get rid of the hogs, though individuals may not be willing to pay for such help despite the alternative. Bergeron was also worried about his grandchildren playing outside, calling the hogs "unpredictable." In 2019, a woman in Anahuac, near the Gulf Coast, was killed by a feral hog.

What's being done about feral hogs?

Homeowners may be reluctant to take action, as the beasts can undo any remediation efforts at a moment's notice. Bergeron was visited by the hogs three days in a row. KHOU reported that residents were "frustrated" and reluctant to fix their lawns because "the hogs will be back again the following night."

Trapping can help, though hunting may be a better option since the animals' population numbers are so high. In Texas, feral hogs can be killed by any method except poisoning since that can affect the food web, the Houston Chronicle reported.

