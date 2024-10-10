Residents cry out as horde of feral hogs wreaks havoc on community: 'I think it is getting worse'

Locals have called the city helpline for support but have yet to see a significant response or improvement.

Feral hogs, an invasive species, have taken over a San Antonio park and nearby yards.

They are disrupting the local ecosystems and making local residents afraid to leave their homes.

What's happening?

As KENS5 reported, the feral pigs have moved beyond San Antonio's Martin Luther King Park and are now making their way to people's private properties.

Residents fear getting hurt by the hogs, especially when children play in yards and pets are left outside.

One resident, Acqunetta Drummer, said, "I think it is getting worse! At first, I would see them every so often, but now it's like every night I'm seeing these hogs. They're getting really close. It's scary! You know? It's not just one or two of them; it's like 20 of them!"

Some residents believe the increased feral hog activity is due to people feeding them in the neighborhood. San Antonians have called the city helpline for support but have yet to see a significant response or improvement in the spread of these animals.

Why is the spread of feral hogs important?

Feral hogs are highly adaptable and resilient animals that reproduce quickly. They can put homeowners and residents at risk of property damage and dangerous wildlife encounters.

Feral hogs compete with livestock and native wildlife for habitats and feed on agricultural crops. They are known for carrying many infectious and parasitic diseases that can be spread to other animals and humans.

Proper control and management of feral hogs is essential because each member of this invasive species causes approximately $300 in damage annually.

What's being done about invasive feral hogs?

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department advised residents to report feral hogs by calling 311. The city contracts with a vendor to trap and remove them from the area.

State and federal programs, such as the National Feral Swine Management Program, are working to reduce feral hog populations and minimize the impact of these animals.

Keep your distance if you encounter a feral hog in a park or along a trail. Never feed wildlife because it alters their behaviors and natural instincts by making them more reliant on humans and putting humans, wildlife, and the environment at risk.

