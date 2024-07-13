Experts warn of disturbing whale behavior due to drone activity: 'This footage is so hard to see'

Drone technology has helped photographers and filmmakers get remarkable footage of nature, whether it's soaring over mountain ranges or stunning shots across grasslands.

But drone activity can have disturbing consequences for animals, as a researcher in Australia has pointed out.

What's happening?

A Ph.D. candidate at Southern Cross University in New South Wales observed that when using lowing-flying drones to study marine mammals, the aeronautical machines were disturbing the creatures' behaviors.

As the Guardian detailed, Grace Russell found that whales would suddenly dive, change direction, or surface more often when a drone hovered overhead. According to the Australian National Guidelines for Whale and Dolphin Watching, the speed, noise, and shadow created by an approaching drone can lead to dolphins and whales lashing out, with examples of human injury occurring as a result.

"This footage is so hard to see, and unfortunately not a rare occurrence," Russell said.

Why are whale and dolphin disturbances concerning?

Disturbing an animal's natural behavior can have troubling consequences, such as interrupting historical migration routes or making hunting activity more difficult.

Drones can be an important tool for research, but recreational drone use for photography is increasing, and that could have a wider impact on all kinds of wildlife.

In Sydney, for example, many drones have been seen flying over a single animal in one moment, which only heightens the sensory pressures put on the creature.

What's being done about responsible drone use?

Different rules are in place depending on the area regarding drone use when filming ocean mammal migrations. Drones must stay 100 meters (about 109 yards) away from whales, dolphins, and seals in New South Wales and Queensland, with 300-meter (328-yard) restrictions put in place in South Australia, Western Australia, and Tasmania. That increases to 500 meters (about 547 yards) in Victoria.

A fine of $3,500 AUD (about $2,366 USD) will be issued to anyone breaking the rules in New South Wales. But awareness is as important as implementing harsh punishments, as many drone operators simply don't know the rules that are in place — and this may be especially common among tourists who aren't familiar with the area.

The behavioral discoveries emphasize the need to respect animals in their natural habitat. Whether it's flying a drone or taking pictures of animals at national parks using a smartphone, using the zoom option on your device can avoid unnecessary and potentially harmful disturbances.

