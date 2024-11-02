Infuriating video shows tourists harass limping moose: 'Someone is going to get killed'

"An injured animal is more likely to attack."

Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) shared a video of a maimed animal that left people shocked.

The video shows an injured moose crossing the road with a limp in Rocky Mountain National Park. Tourists gave the animal very little personal space as they stayed close to capture photos and videos.

The caption stated that the spectators were way too close.

Moose are enormous animals. They can reach up to seven feet at the shoulder and weigh up to 1,500 pounds. The National Park Service warns to enjoy moose at a distance as males and females are equally unpredictable. During the mating season, bull moose are known to charge and females are particularly protective of calves at all times.

These are not animals you want to challenge, as they can top speeds of 35 miles per hour.

Of course it's tempting to get closer for a better look, but it's not worth the risk to you, the animal, or fellow tourists. These parks are their homes, and there is a level of respect that should be maintained when visiting. It is a privilege that should not be taken for granted so that these parks are able to stay open for years to come.

These animals are wild, and they will respond accordingly if they feel threatened. There are those whose curiosity and need for a photo cost them the ultimate price. Moose are territorial and will charge when challenged or antagonized.

No photograph of any kind is worth your life. It's also important to keep in mind that when these animals do react, they can be put down for their aggressive behavior even though they were only behaving naturally.

The video of the injured moose was met with shared frustration.

An Instagrammer wrote, "An injured animal is more likely to attack."

Another agreed, saying, "Someone is going to get killed."

"That has to be so overwhelming for wildlife," a third responded.

