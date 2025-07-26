Officials implement tough new restrictions on longstanding fishing practice: 'Crucial'

"It is not enough to immobilize the vessels."

To prevent the overfishing of octopus, Portugal's government has tightened its restrictions on ships during offseason periods.

Three staggered "closed" seasons apply to different portions of the country between July and October, according to The Portugal News. The goal, reports another local outlet, The Portugal Post, is to protect an intense and sensitive phase of octopus reproduction, supporting the overall population.

During the offseason, fishing vessels are prohibited from participating in the capture, retention, and sale of octopus. Now, ships to which the ban applies must notify authorities to temporarily suspend their related fishing licenses.

Officials are also taking steps to remove abandoned and unclaimed fishing gear during these closed seasons, per Portugal Pulse. As a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Sea noted, "it is not enough to immobilize the vessels, it is also crucial that the fishing gear is removed from the sea."

Otherwise, authorities believe, the fishing will continue during the offseason. There is also the concern of marine pollution.

Traditionally, clay pots were used to catch octopus, the BBC noted in a 2024 report. But more recently, plastic fishing gear has been utilized. The potential for plastics contamination of ocean waters and habitats is another concern, alongside that of overfishing.

A staple of regional cuisine, more octopus is consumed each year in Portugal than in any other European country, according to the BBC, which previously estimated that about 15,000 metric tons are consumed there annually. In the Algarve region, fishing communities can earn about $6.50 per kilogram.

Fishing stoppages during peak tourism periods, such as the mid-summer months, can be tough for those working in and around the seafood industry. But authorities, fishers, and environmentalists all recognize the need to prevent the overfishing of octopus in order to support population levels, ecosystem balance, and biodiversity.

Some have also posed ethical concerns regarding the mass consumption of these highly intelligent creatures.

Temporary bans on commercial fishing have a track record of helping to restore animal populations in heavily fished waters, and they can also benefit fishing communities in the long term. Restrictions can have a positive knock-on effect for other wildlife too. A ban on sandeel fishing in the North Sea, for example, resulted in a dramatic comeback for the seabirds that feed on them.

Ultimately, if properly applied and enforced, commercial fishing bans can present a win-win situation for both marine life and fishers. It's a good example of effective local action and underscores the importance of backing government officials who understand that conservation is a long game with multiple rewards.

