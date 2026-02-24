Experts stunned after trail cameras capture footage of rare creatures: 'Urgent need to protect'

"Conserving them will be our utmost priority."

Camera traps documented the Indian bison in India's Manipur state, marking the first confirmed photographic evidence of the large wild bovine in the region, according to The Sangai Express.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the species as "Vulnerable."

The photos were taken with equipment installed by ENFOGAL, a conservation nonprofit based in the Ukhrul district of northeastern India.

The group set up camera traps and monitoring tools across the Ukhrul and Kamjong districts in an ongoing effort to catalog local wildlife with support from ideaWild, a global organization that supplies field gear to conservation workers.

Residents of Nongman village played a role in the effort, helping to scout terrain and choose where to place cameras.

The collaboration paid off: images confirmed that the Indian bison, or gaur, still lives in the forested hills along Manipur's eastern edge, where habitat loss and poaching have taken a serious toll on the species.

Camera traps like those used in this initiative have become go-to tools for wildlife experts working with endangered species. The devices capture photos and video without disturbing the animals, providing researchers with a clear picture of population health and behavior over time.

That same footage can show whether habitat protection and rehabilitation programs are making a real difference on the ground.

This kind of community-driven conservation can benefit both wildlife and the people who live alongside it. Nongman village banned air guns on its land and formally committed to protecting the bison and its surroundings.

The village and ENFOGAL have called on neighboring communities to pitch in to build a wider network of protected territory across the area.

When people and conservation groups work together to steward the land and its creatures, it creates a path toward a cleaner, safer future for everyone.

"This record highlights the importance of community-led conservation and the urgent need to protect remaining wildlife habitats," said ENFOGAL Project Director Patrick Shangh.

ENFOGAL President Yoyung Shaiza stressed the urgency of the situation.

"Only a few bison populations remain. Protecting and conserving them will be our utmost priority," he said.

