Government launches ambitious measure to avert national crisis: 'Without immediate action, we risk irreversible damage'

"The urgency is clear… the time to act is now."

Water sources in the Himalayan regions are facing a variety of threats.

In an effort to keep these important lifelines sustainable for their ecosystems and the people who depend on them, the Jammu and Kashmir government in India is working to geotag all bodies of water in the region, Republic World reports.

What's happening?

The geotagging effort is part of the Ministry of Jal Shakti's "Catch the Rain" initiative, the goal of which is to map every body of water within a month.

While it is an ambitious goal, it is incredibly important, per climate scientist Sonam Lotus.

"Geotagging is not just about coordinates, it's about accountability. It empowers to monitor encroachments, prioritize restoration efforts, and design interventions with scientific precision," Lotus explained, per Republic World.

The bodies of water in the region are diverse, including lakes, rivers, and glaciers. Industrial pollution and rising temperatures have altered the viability of some of these water sources, either polluting the water or shrinking its area.

The changes in weather patterns spurred by hotter average temperatures have exacerbated the problem amid unexpected monsoons or dry periods.

Longer bouts of heat have also caused glacial lake outburst floods, which occur when meltwater in a glacier bursts free from the ice and rushes out into the surrounding area.

"Without immediate action, we risk irreversible damage," said Dr. Pervez Ahmed of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, per Republic World.

Why is monitoring freshwater ecosystems important?

The efforts underway to catalog and monitor these water sources are crucial for the survival of these ecosystems and the water access of people in the surrounding regions.

Loss of water will disrupt food systems, affecting both ecological food chains and human sustenance. For instance, shifts have led to the drying up of some streams and springs that supply rice fields with water.

These instances of extreme weather are a result of an overheating planet. Scientific findings consistently show that an increase in global temperatures caused by human activity supercharges extreme weather events, making them more powerful and more dangerous.

By monitoring these locations, scientists and government officials can make plans to protect and support these crucial water sources.

What's being done about risks to freshwater sources?

The Catch the Rain initiative is a cross-departmental project that has achieved some success in safeguarding water for India.

"The urgency is clear … the time to act is now. If successful, this initiative could become a model for other Himalayan states and a proof to the power of data, community and resolve," environmentalist Samia Ajaz told Republic World.

