Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, India, have filled up the Krishna river and brought several reservoirs to near full capacity.

According to South First, the Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Tungabhadra reservoirs have all received increased inflows from the rainfall, with the first two rising to 80% and 52.5% of their respective capacities, and the Tungabhadra nearly reaching full capacity.

The rain has also contributed to greater inflow for the Almatti Dam in the state of Karnataka and the Narayanpur Dam just downstream, both of which are almost at full capacity.

Thanks to the increased inflow of water, farmers in the region can enjoy a greater abundance of water for irrigation, allowing them to produce higher yields of crops to support regional food supply and beyond.

As the overheating of the planet threatens to dry up water reserves worldwide, moments of preservation and resilience from these pools of life become increasingly fleeting.

As India continues to grapple with a worsening groundwater crisis that threatens crop production, victories such as this are to be celebrated, especially since a majority of India's farming industry is heavily reliant on clean, fresh water.

Additionally, the Srisailam reservoir is one of India's largest hydroelectric facilities, with a maximum capacity of 1,670 megawatts. The increased inflow of water will enable it to provide cleaner hydroelectric power to residents nationwide, further promoting a cleaner future that could eventually slow the overheating of the planet.

Setting goals and milestones for our water reservoirs to achieve can also contribute to greater efforts to combat the effects of global warming.

Promoting water conservation efforts in our communities is also a vital step in managing resources as droughts become more common.

