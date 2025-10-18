Experts raise red flags on devastating consequences of recent US Supreme Court decision: 'At risk'

A new analysis from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign warned that a 2023 Supreme Court decision has stripped away protections from most of the state's wetlands. It's left homes, farms, and entire communities more exposed to flooding and water pollution.

A UIUC press release stated that the study was published in the Journal of Environmental Management. It estimated that up to 72% of Illinois' wetlands — about 286,000 hectares — are no longer safeguarded following the Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency ruling.

What's happening?

"With the Sackett decision, much of that remaining wetland acreage is at risk," explained the study's co-author, Paul Marcum, in the university's press release.

The ruling determined that wetlands not directly connected to "navigable waters" no longer fall under federal protection. It effectively removed coverage for large portions of Illinois' wetland ecosystems.

The EPA describes wetlands as one of the most productive ecosystems, nurturing wildlife and providing essential food sources. They also act as natural flood barriers since wetland vegetation can slow the speed of flood waters.

Healthy wetlands are important for mitigating rising global temperatures and habitat loss, supporting biodiversity and human health, as reported by the U.N. Environment Programme.

Why are Illinois wetlands important?

Beyond protecting ecosystems, these areas quietly safeguard people. The study estimated that unprotected wetlands in Illinois provide a "wetland protection gap worth $418.9 million in residential flood-control benefits."

Their disappearance could leave Illinois communities, especially those in low-lying areas, more vulnerable to dangerous and costly floods.

What's more, Illinois wetlands serve as great venues for outdoor activities like birding and fishing, according to Audubon Great Lakes. These help sustain the state's outdoor recreation industry, which creates jobs for residents as well.

Across the U.S., different experts noted that weakened protections could jeopardize drinking water supplies and intensify extreme weather damage. It's a reality that's already visible in coastal areas facing rising sea levels.

What's being done about Illinois' wetlands?

In 2024, the Wetlands Protection Act (SB 771) was introduced to provide state-level protections for Illinois wetlands. Unfortunately, it failed to pass the General Assembly that same year, Audubon Great Lakes reported.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources created the Illinois Wildlife Action Plan campaign. It aims to restore, expand, and maintain the state's wetlands.

Other local organizations have come up with conservation initiatives to protect wetlands as well. For instance, The Wetlands Initiative is working on restoring wetland landscapes as it supports and finances wetland restoration efforts by other organizations.

Individuals can do their part to help support wildlife and protect pollinators by rewilding yards. Supporting pro-climate candidates and taking local action also enables everyday people to get involved in and support positive policy actions.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.