Authorities make shocking discovery after searching man near border crossing — here's what they found

In a potential sign of a more effective campaign against the illegal wildlife trade, authorities in India have arrested a man who they say possessed a wide assortment of animal body parts.

What's happening?

As reported by the Sentinel, one man was arrested near the India-Bhutan border in Assam for possessing illegal wildlife body parts. The arrest was part of a joint operation conducted by the Shashtra Seema Bal, local police, and various forest personnel.

Som Hansda was apprehended around the Guabari border outpost in India. Authorities say that Hansda had obtained illegal items such as an elephant's molar tooth, wild boar teeth, and an owl's skull. He also had a number of bones of other unidentified wildlife in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Authorities did not reveal how Hansda came into possession of the illegal items or if he was suspected of participating in a larger illegal wildlife trade. Following the joint operation, Hansda was transferred over to the forest department in the village of Kumarikata for further investigation.

Why is the illegal wildlife trade important?

The illegal wildlife trade is one of the largest illicit trades across the globe. The billion-dollar industry significantly threatens thousands of species and causes substantial harm to vulnerable ecosystems as well as local economies.

Poaching, buying, and selling illegal wildlife can pose a major threat to biodiversity by driving certain species toward extinction, disrupting entire ecosystems, and introducing invasive species and diseases into new environments. However, its exact scale is often difficult to measure since many crimes can fly under the radar and remain undetected by authorities.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

The trade involves diverse species from mammals to reptiles, making it hard to pinpoint. Many illegal wildlife trade operations are sometimes run by the sprawling criminal networks that engage in other illegal activities. Interpol estimates that the illegal wildlife trade can be worth up to $20 billion every year.

What's being done about preventing the illegal wildlife trade in India?

India has faced a number of challenges regarding the illegal wildlife trade. In some regions, enforcement of anti-poaching policies can be especially difficult. But with increased pressure from a number of environmental groups, authorities in India are turning to prevention as their greatest tool.

As noted by the Sentinel, the Shashtra Seema Bal revealed that they are now routinely interacting with local communities in border regions in an effort to build a stronger relationship. This can go a long way in encouraging residents to report suspected illegal wildlife trade activities.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.