Researchers make disturbing findings about illegal trade operation: 'This is extremely worrying'

Researchers have found that the illegal trade of live western chimpanzees in Guinea-Bissau is more widespread than initially thought and factoring into the population decline of the animal.

What's happening?

An estimated 5-6% of the critically endangered western chimpanzee global population resides in Guinea-Bissau, according to the experts from Cardiff University, the University of Porto, and IBAP (a national agency in Guinea-Bissau that manages protected areas and biodiversity), who now believe that illegal trading of the animal occurs at higher rates than previously thought.

The total estimated population in the country is between 923 and 6,121 chimpanzees. This population is already declining due to disease, loss of habitat, and hunting, so illegal trading quickens their decline.

Data from previous years indicates that between 2016 and 2020, it is likely that around 153 of these chimpanzees were trafficked globally, with most sold as pets.

Why is illegal chimpanzee trading concerning?

When it comes to illegal trading, infants are more valuable than older animals. This can mean that those acquiring the chimpanzees may kill anywhere from 5 to 10 adult chimpanzees to get a single infant, explained a Cardiff University report published by Phys.org.

Dr. Maria Joana Ferreira da Silva, of the University of Porto and Cardiff University School of Biosciences, said in the university report, "We recorded 18 cases of pet chimpanzees, which may have implied the death of a minimum of 90-180 adults. This is extremely worrying, as the killing of 90-180 chimpanzees could represent up to 20% of the population size of chimpanzees in Guinea-Bissau."

In the case of the western chimpanzee, illegal trading means these animals often live much shorter lives as pets or because traffickers kill them to obtain infants, accelerating their population decline. When one species suffers, it can have a ripple effect on the rest of a local ecosystem, contributing to the loss of nature's protective and economically beneficial biodiversity.

What's being done about illegal chimpanzee trading?

The university report noted that, in Guinea-Bissau, authorities are not doing much to stop illegal trading because of challenges standing in the way.

According to the research, there is inadequate legislation to enforce penalties on illegal animal trading, so the government would need to create new laws.

The study also noted that law enforcement isn't properly trained or equipped to handle illegal trading, and there is a lack of sanctuaries to send rescued chimpanzees.

Dr. Ferreira da Silva added, per the university report, "We need to increase engagement with the public in Guinea-Bissau and all over the world, increasing awareness of the impact of keeping chimpanzees as pets, for their well-being and the associated risks, but also the wider impacts on their conservation."

