Company director sentenced after illegally hiding over 15,000 tons of waste: 'Undermines legitimate businesses'

"Putting the local environment at risk and impacting on the local community."

A director of a company in the UK has been sentenced to prison for storing 16,500 tons of illegal waste.

According to the Mid-Devon Advertiser, Philip Liley was director of a company called Sweeper Hire and Hoses Limited when he leased land in Newton Abbott, a town in the southwestern part of the UK. Liley was caught trying to secretly hide tons of illegal waste there, which resulted in the pollution of a river.

The man was prosecuted by the UK Environmental Agency, receiving 15 months' imprisonment, a two-year suspension, and ordered to perform 300 hours of unpaid work.

"Illegal waste activity such as this undermines legitimate businesses that work hard to operate within the regulations, as well as putting the local environment at risk and impacting on the local community," said Chris Lawson of the Environment Agency, per East Devon News.

Environmental regulations help protect people and communities from harmful waste. Lots of waste can release toxic chemicals into the environment, polluting soil and waterways, which can eventually end up in the ocean. This poses a danger to people and wildlife.

According to the World Bank, pollution is the largest cause of disease and premature death, and exposure to outdoor air pollution alone is responsible for 5.7 million deaths globally every year. Reducing pollution at its source can help protect the environment and the communities that depend on it.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

There are many ways we can contribute to reducing environmental pollution and creating a cleaner, greener planet. These include reducing energy consumption or switching to renewable energy sources, adopting more sustainable transportation methods like riding a bike or taking public transport, minimizing waste through recycling programs and buying less, and being more mindful about what we buy, supporting local businesses and those that have a minimal environmental impact.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



