Police make example out of man caught committing brazen crime near critical waterway: 'We will find you'

"You will be [criminally] charged."

by Yei Ling Ma
The Fall River Police Department made an example out of a Massachusetts man who was found illegally dumping household waste near a municipal water supply.

The Fall River Police Department made an example out of a Massachusetts man who was found illegally dumping household waste near a municipal water supply. 

According to the Fall River Reporter, video surveillance footage captured a pickup truck in early December around the Wilson Rd Causeway containing old patio furniture, a pool liner, and other items that were found near the Watuppa Pond. 

"We ... checked with Mother Nature and despite some really good Black Friday Sales she did not order a patio set and pool liner," the Fall River Police Department wrote comically in a post shared to Facebook. 

The North Watuppa Pond has been the city's primary drinking water source since the 19th century, according to the Fall River city website, which makes this illegal dumping a poor decision and a serious public health risk. 

This household waste, which contains plastic material that will degrade into microplastics over time, will contaminate the drinking water source for nearly 100,000 Fall River residents

Microplastics have been associated with a host of adverse health conditions, including raising the risk of colon and lung cancer, accelerating the rate of neurodegenerative diseases, and disrupting hormonal regulation and fertility functions. 

As such, the Fall River Police Department conducted the investigation with the appropriate urgency that reflected the gravity of the offense. 

They identified the illegal dumper as 52-year-old Daryl Parrent, who had offered to correct his wrongdoings by returning to the site and cleaning his trash. 

However, the Fall River Police Department is using this victorious investigation to warn the public about those who might be thinking about following in Parrent's footsteps. 

"We ... want to warn anyone considering illegal dumping in Fall River: we will find you, you will be [criminally] charged," the Fall River Police Department said on its Facebook post. 

Instead of dumping your waste into nature, you can declutter your home of old and unwanted items by donating your belongings to help others in need. 

You may even be able to make some money back on clothes or electronics by swapping them for cash or store credit at certain retailers, all while helping to divert extra trash from entering landfills or accumulating in nature. 

"Ding ding ding, you are now the winner of a Massachusetts criminal charge," one Facebook user commented. 

"If he would've just posted it for free I'm sure someone would've taken it," another added.

