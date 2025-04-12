Two men hit with hefty fines after being caught red-handed with illegal contraband: 'We will not compromise'

The illegal harvesting and trade of timber can have devastating economic and environmental consequences, including deforestation, biodiversity loss, and habitat destruction. Which is why many countries impose stiff penalties to discourage it.

Two people found that out the hard way after they were each hit with hefty fines for the unlawful possession of timber in Sarawak, Malaysia.

As reported by the New Straits Times, Ling Ding King and Loh Leh Chong of Sungai Tulai, Bintangor, were each fined 25,000 Malaysian ringgits after being found guilty of illegally possessing 178 pieces of timber. That comes out to $5,594 each. King and Chong face up to six months in prison if they are unable to pay their fines.

Presiding over the case was Sessions Court Judge Stella Augustine Druce, who found King and Chong guilty of violating Section 96(1) along with Section 99 of the Sarawak Forests Ordinance 2015. In addition to the fines, Druce also ordered King and Chong to surrender the illegal timber that they had acquired.

Interpol estimated in a report that international crimes account for 15-30% of all timber traded globally. Illegal timber can be worth up to $152 billion a year, unfairly competing with legitimate businesses. But perhaps more importantly, illegal timber can greatly impact the environment. By protecting our planet's trees against illegal logging operations, we can help limit the impact that carbon pollution has on Earth's rising temperature.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the planet's forests "contain more than 660 gigatons of carbon, nearly 18 times the annual amount emitted by human activities." This is because trees have the ability to absorb carbon.

Sarawak Forest Director Datuk Hamden Mohammad applauded the court's decision, noting the importance of securing the region's invaluable natural resources.

"We will not compromise with any party attempting to exploit the state's forest resources illegally," Mohammad said. "Enforcement efforts will continue to be strengthened to ensure Sarawak's forests are protected and managed sustainably."

