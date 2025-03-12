Authorities under pressure to seize imports of illegal materials in massive operation: 'The lack of adequate action … supports a brutal regime'

Poland is facing mounting pressure to crack down on imports of Myanmar's highly coveted teak wood, which is entering the country despite European Union sanctions. The continued trade is raising concerns about deforestation, illegal supply chains, and financial support for Myanmar's military regime, according to Mongabay.

What's happening?

Despite EU sanctions banning the import of Myanmar teak since 2021, Poland has continued to receive shipments of the sought-after wood, often used for luxury furniture and yacht construction. According to data from the Polish Central Statistical Office, the country imported over $11.5 million worth of Myanmar timber between 2021 and 2024.

The environmental law group ClientEarth has formally requested that Poland's timber trade regulators take immediate action to inspect and penalize companies engaged in this illicit trade. The imports violate not only the EU Timber Regulation (EUTR), which prohibits illegally sourced timber, ClientEarth argues, but also undermine the EU's sanctions against Myanmar's state-run timber monopoly, which Mongabay called "blood timber" since it directly funds the military junta responsible for a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy citizens.

Why is this important?

Myanmar's forests are among the most biodiverse in the world, home to critically endangered species such as Sunda pangolins, Popa langurs, and Indochinese tigers. However, satellite data reveals Myanmar lost over 750,000 hectares (1.86 million acres) of primary forest between 2002 and 2023 — a decline accelerated by the illegal timber trade.

Beyond environmental damage, continued trade with Myanmar's timber monopoly financially supports the military regime, which has been accused of severe human rights violations since its 2021 coup. The EU determined in 2020 that any Myanmar teak imports violate EUTR because their legality cannot be verified, yet Poland's lack of enforcement continues to allow the wood into European markets.

"The EUTR rules are a key tool in the fight against the trade in illegal timber, but they need to be implemented effectively," said Ranja Łuszczek, a lawyer at ClientEarth. "The lack of adequate action violates the public interest, contributes to deforestation and supports a brutal regime."

What's being done about it?

ClientEarth has urged Polish authorities to enforce stricter oversight of timber supply chains and to penalize firms engaging in illegal imports. The group also supports the implementation of the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which would replace EUTR and introduce stronger monitoring and legal enforcement measures.

Everyday consumers can also act by choosing sustainably sourced wood products certified by organizations such as the Forest Stewardship Council or, even better, opting for reclaimed wood. Raising awareness and advocating for stronger regulatory enforcement can help push Poland to comply with EU laws and protect Myanmar's remaining forests from further destruction.

Poland's leadership role in the European Council presents a crucial opportunity to demonstrate commitment to environmental responsibility. By closing loopholes in timber enforcement, the country can take a firm stance against illegal deforestation while also cutting off support from a government facing allegations of violent oppression.

