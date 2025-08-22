Local residents tip off authorities about disturbing activities in neighborhood: 'Still investigating the origin'

A duo of sand miners in Indonesia certainly chose the wrong community to ply their illegal trade. Their scheme didn't make it more than a week before locals got their word out to police, triggering their arrests.

Batam News Asia reported on the doomed criminal enterprise in Bintan that was uncovered in a sting operation. The two men at the center of the illicit operation were 38-year-old Osmon Sunaro Gulo and 56-year-old Farizal Alias Ijal.

Per early investigations, Osmon financed and led the operation while Farizal did the manual work. Residents played an invaluable role in taking action by informing the police, who were able to obtain an official warrant before catching the perpetrators in the act of extracting sand unlawfully.

At the site, they seized equipment, including a diesel-powered sand pump, metal pipes, and shovels, before closing off the area. The sand allegedly was being sold to truck drivers for 450,000 Indonesian Rupiah (around $27.80) per 4-cubic-meter (approximately 141 cubic feet) load.



One question remaining was whether there was another party supplying the two men with equipment. Osmon denied that, per Batam News Asia.

"We're still investigating the origin of the equipment and whether someone else is pulling the strings behind this illegal operation," police investigator Ady Satrio Gustian said.

Illegal sand mining is big business around the world. In India, a major bust nabbed 21 people, six mining companies, and public servants. It comes with negative consequences for the coastal ecosystem, including land erosion, threats to local animals, and deteriorating water quality.

Sand is in heavy demand for the construction industry, and it's easy to extract for criminals looking to make a quick buck. Bintan Police Chief Yunita Stevani signaled that officials will be looking to make more arrests in a concerted crackdown in the region.

"These operations destroy land integrity, reduce water quality, and rob the state of rightful tax revenue," Stevani said.

As for the two suspects, they are set to face heavy sanctions under the country's environmental protection and mining laws if they are found guilty.

