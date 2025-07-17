Police arrest suspect for alleged crime in protected forest: 'These are clear attempts to subvert'

Last month, police in the northern Indian state of Haryana arrested a local resident for allegedly trying to illegally rebuild a 1.5-kilometer stretch of road through a protected forested area, the Aravalli Hills, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

The police identified the arrested man as Saikul Khan, a resident of the Basai Meo village. His accomplice was still at large at the time of reporting. Khan and his accomplice were allegedly cutting rocks and refilling the pathway within the forest, which has been described as ecologically sensitive.

"These are clear attempts to subvert forest protection and facilitate illegal access for mining. We acted promptly and will not tolerate such violations," said Vineet Kumar Garg, principal chief conservator of forests.

The Aravallis stretch across several states, forming a natural barrier that shields New Delhi and surrounding regions from desertification, the Re Soil Foundation explained. They help regulate India's temperature (as explained here by Geeks for Geeks), support wildlife, and help combat the region's deadly air pollution. The mountain range is also responsible for providing fresh water to many communities, according to Chahal Academy, and is one of the oldest geological features on the planet, dating back over two billion years, as reported by The New Indian Express.

"The Aravallis are not just ancient hills—they are the lungs of North India," said environmental activist Vaishali Rana, per Hindustan Times. "Every tree felled and every illegal encroachment weakens our ecological future. Roads through these hills are not only illegal but also fragment a critical eco-sensitive zone."

Despite playing such an important role in addition to multiple court orders and environmental protections, the Aravalli Hills have fallen victim to illegal road construction, deforestation, mining, and even urbanization, the Re Soil Foundation revealed. It's easy to see the parallels to the United States, considering the Appalachian and Rocky Mountains, to name a few.

Whether it's India's Aravallis or lands in the U.S., our forests and wetlands are under significant threat and need the protection of the law to remain safe from deforestation and urban development. And even when protections are in place, it's crucial to enforce them.

What can you do? Take action by supporting local and global conservation groups, pushing for stricter land protection policies near you, and voting for leaders who prioritize the nature around us.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.