Investigation reveals disturbing practice taking place on US roads despite official bans: 'No one is enforcing the moratorium'

This pervasive practice ignores public health risks and exposes residents to toxins, chemicals, and radioactive materials.

Oil and gas companies are spreading toxic, radioactive chemicals on roadways under the guise of ice and dust control.

Grist reported that dirty energy companies are releasing fracking wastewater on Pennsylvania roads for de-icing and dust-suppressing purposes. However, research shows that this brine from oil and gas wells is no more useful than pure, natural rainwater.

What's happening?

A loophole in Pennsylvania state regulations allows oil and gas companies to dump their wastewater on public roads. Although the state's Department of Environmental Protection requires permits for wastewater disposal, the loophole exists if the wastewater can be used for "beneficial" purposes.

However, researchers have studied this wastewater and determined that it harms human health and the environment. Grist reported that it contains 300 to 560 times the safe levels of radioactive substances in drinking water.

Polluting companies have not been facing consequences for this harmful dumping because currently no one holds them accountable or enforces safety standards.

A former department secretary, David Hess, said, "As far as I am aware, there have been zero notices of violations, compliance orders, fines, and penalties for anything dealing with rogue dumping of wastewater. No one is enforcing the moratorium."

A Grist record review revealed that oil and gas producers sprayed approximately 2.4 million gallons of wastewater on Pennsylvania roads between 2019 and 2023.

Why is dumping wastewater important?

This pervasive practice on Pennsylvania roads is disturbing because it ignores public health risks and exposes residents to toxins, chemicals, and radioactive materials.

Numerous studies have proven the risks of fracking wastewater, and the state actually banned the practice several years ago. However, dirty energy companies continue to do it anyway, claiming their waste is no more harmful than commercial alternatives.

Pennsylvania residents are paying the price for the companies' negligence as they suffer from sinus pain and other symptoms.

What's being done about fracking wastewater?

Fortunately, Pennsylvania's environmental department is fighting oil and gas companies that have been unsafely spreading brine without proper authorization. The department encourages people who observe this spreading to report the activity so the companies can be stopped.

Meanwhile, activists have submitted letters to their elected representatives to prohibit companies from spraying wastewater on roads. In response, lawmakers have introduced bills to advance the issue and prevent companies from dumping their toxic waste at the expense of human health.

As an individual, educating yourself about fracking wastewater near you is essential to avoid contamination as much as possible. Fracking activities close to home and in nearby parks can have a significant impact not only on the environment but also on your health.

