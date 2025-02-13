Shell embroiled in controversy after underground pit overflows — here's why it's so concerning

Shell said it contained the overflow and informed the proper authorities.

Another oil spill has occurred in Nigeria, the latest in a string of harmful incidents in the nation's Niger River delta region.

What's happening?

According to Reuters, Shell reported an oil spill in Ogale, an oil-rich neighborhood that has previously sued the company over oil pollution, per The Intercept.

This latest spill occurred during flushing operations "after an underground pit filled with crude started flowing to a pipeline" and overflowed, according to the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre.

Shell said it contained the overflow and informed the proper authorities, per Reuters. A spokesperson added that they would have a regulator visit the site to determine the spill's impact.

Why is this oil spill concerning?

This latest spill highlights the troubles facing Nigeria, and particularly the Niger delta region, when it comes to oil production.

In 2024 alone, Shell reported more than 125 oil spills in Nigeria — although the company lists the cause for most of them as "sabotage." Still, every oil spill, no matter how big and no matter the reason behind it, can have major effects on the ecosystem.

An Associated Press report found that a cleanup effort in Nigeria, largely funded by Shell, has been mismanaged. And the longer spills take to be properly cleaned, the worse the environmental impacts.

Oil can coat birds' wings, making them unable to fly, and it can put sea otters at risk of hypothermia, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says. It also leaches toxic chemicals into soil and water, which can cause long-term health problems in humans and animals.

What can I do about oil spills?

As a consumer, you may not be able to prevent oil spills, but you can sometimes volunteer with cleanup efforts. You can make your impact by supporting eco-friendly companies. Finding those companies, however, can require some digging.

Many corporations take part in a process called greenwashing, in which they publicly brag about their environmental practices — while still causing major damage.

Shell, for example, has many websites dedicated to its sustainability practices. But at the same time, Reuters has reported the company has scaled back some of its goals to reduce carbon emissions and scrapped other goals entirely.

