Drone surveillance exposes massive illegal operation — and the perpetrators are facing hefty consequences

Mining operations around the world generate huge profits and provide us with many of the essential materials that power our society, including lithium for rechargeable batteries. But it also comes with a huge environmental impact, as Earth.org explained. Because of this, it is essential that the industry be carefully monitored and regulated.

The Haryana Mines and Geology Department in India recently launched a crackdown on illegal mining operations in the state, The Statesman reported. The department investigated close to 4,000 sites and seized 397 vehicles used for unregulated mining projects.

The inspectors are dedicated to increased monitoring with the aid of cutting-edge technology, including drones. In addition to seizing vehicles used in the illegal operations, they are also imposing hefty fines on the bad actors responsible for these activities. The goal of the crackdown is to encourage responsible mining and prevent revenue loss.

Mining operations drastically change the land, per Earth.org. The industry requires the use of tons of water and produces massive amount of waste that's often left behind at the sites. Leaks are relatively common and can contaminate the areas surrounding the mines. The contamination can have dramatic and negative effects on the health of both animals and humans who are exposed.

That's why it is so frustrating when illegal miners skirt the regulations designed to protect us all. The repercussions can be extremely dangerous.

However, there is also good news on the horizon. Some legitimate mining companies are dedicated to decreasing the negative effects of their operations. The Australian company Fortescue recently made headlines by ordering a fleet of electric-powered vehicles and equipment. The Brazilian mining company Vale updated a cargo ship with rotor sails to reduce emissions when transporting its materials on the seas.

