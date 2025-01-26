Mining company places $400 million order to transform its enormous fleet: 'We will need to swap out hundreds of pieces'

"This company is putting pretty much every other mining company to shame."

An Australian mining company made headlines when it placed a $400 million order for over 100 new all-electric mining equipment assets from a Chinese manufacturer, as reported by Electrek.

Fortescue, an Australian mining company, purchased $400 million of mining equipment from Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group, the largest single equipment export deal in the Chinese company's history. The contract will bring electric mining equipment, including electric wheel loaders, electric dozers, and electric semitrucks, to Fortescue's operations within the next five years.

"We're moving rapidly to decarbonize our Pilbara iron ore operations and eliminate our Scope 1 and 2 terrestrial emissions by 2030," explained Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Dino Otranto. "To achieve this target, we will need to swap out hundreds of pieces of diesel mining equipment at the end of their life with zero emissions alternatives. As the global mining industry continues to evolve, we're proud to be at the forefront of driving innovation in value adding green technology and showing the world that industry can decarbonize."

The mining industry, which brings in over $845 billion annually, is becoming even more important. There is a higher demand for nickel, lithium, and phosphates for electric vehicles and other electric items. Fortescue's mine also specializes in iron ore for steel.

Mining, however, can create land and air pollution and overuse of water. While mining for electric vehicles is less intrusive than mining for diesel and traditional gas-powered vehicles, using more electric equipment for mining can further reduce land and air pollution.

Other companies are moving to electric mining equipment, including Komatsu's new fleet and Liebherr, which has worked with Fortescue to use self-driving electric haul trucks.

"Every new use of electric construction equipment is a win," shared one commenter.

"The renewable and sustainable energy economy is the largest opportunity for business in our lifetime," another commenter wrote.

"This company is putting pretty much every other mining company to shame," someone else said. "Real Net Zero should be the target for every mining company."

