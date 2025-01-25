Mining company resurrects ancient technology to operate next-gen cargo ship: 'An exciting landmark project'

'It demonstrates the significant impact wind energy has on even the largest vessels."

An industrial shipping vessel has been retrofitted with massive 114-foot rotor sails that are helping it cut down on its fuel usage, according to Interesting Engineering.

Sohar Max is an ore hauler owned by the Omani shipping group Asyad and is operated by the Brazilian mining company Vale. Fuel consumption on the carrier is expected to be reduced by up to 6% thanks to the new sails, which amounts to cutting emissions by up to 3,300 tons annually.

"Since 2010, Vale has been operating with highly efficient ships and, in recent years, has fostered initiatives for the adoption of wind energy, which will play a central role in the decarbonization of maritime transport of iron ore," said Rodrigo Bermelho, Vale's Director of Shipping in the announcement.

"This project reinforces this tradition of Vale's shipping area of investing in innovation and stimulating the modernization of the fleet to reduce emissions, in partnership with shipowners."

Many of the minerals Vale is moving are vital to battery production, which we need to electrify the grid and our vehicles. U.K.-based Anemoi handled the sail design and installation.

"This is an exciting landmark project for Anemoi, and wind propulsion in general, as it demonstrates the significant impact wind energy has on even the largest vessels," said Nick Contopoulos, Chief Production & Partnerships Officer of Anemoi Marine Technologies.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Installing our Rotor Sails on this scale is a proud moment, showcasing our award-winning technology on another ore carrier. We are thrilled to be a part of Vale and Asyad's ongoing sustainability plans and to support their efforts in driving decarbonization across the maritime industry."

Boat shipping is already one of the more emission-efficient modes available, but it's great to see incremental improvements.

Some cargo ships have been able to operate purely on wind power, while other companies are upgrading their entire fleet with rotor sails. Swapping cargo ships over to hydrogen fuel could help bring those emissions further.

Besides reducing pollution, companies also get to save a pretty penny on fuel costs associated with ships this size by making sustainable retrofits. That means manufacturers can afford to be more competitive in pricing the goods they sell to you.

Anemoi and Vale expect to launch another similar rotor sail retrofit in September 2025.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







