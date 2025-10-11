Authorities uncover illegal operation along major river: 'Cannot jeopardize our surroundings'

Part of the problem stems from a severe lack of resources.

A complicated crisis is developing in Cuba involving illegal logging and a lack of resources for hungry families, according to a report from Ciber Cuba.

A joint operation by Cuba's Forestry Corps and officials in a few cities arrested several people for illegally cutting down trees. The logging specifically happened around the Holguín River.

A statement from the Realidades desde Holguín on Facebook said the individuals "were caught engaging in the reception of sawn timber, logging in protected areas, and selling in the informal market."

They also noted the threat to the environment, writing, "Flora predators cannot jeopardize our surroundings."

Part of the problem with illegal logging stems from a severe lack of resources for many families. Many face frequent power outages, increased coal prices, and gas shortages. This forces them to resort to wood-burning stoves to heat their homes and cook.

The Food Monitor Program, a non-profit that tracks food insecurity, acknowledged the conflict between needing to protect the biodiversity of the region and the need for families to survive the harsh conditions.

"How can we demand that a family not cut down a tree if the alternative is not eating?" the FMP said in a statement, per Ciber Cuba.

The FMP also criticized the government's action all the way back in 2019. It previously encouraged people to resort to firewood as a "patriotic" solution to the energy crisis.

Cuba faced back-to-back hurricanes last year, and the further reduction in trees can make hurricane damage worse.

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, trees can reduce the impact of hurricanes and lower the prevalence of extreme weather events. This happens as they reduce excess carbon dioxide in the air, hold soil together, and act as an "umbrella" to intercept rainfall during storms.

Unfortunately, there's not a clear path forward for legislation to support the families in need in Cuba. You can always get involved, however, in supporting programs and policies in your own backyard that push for better environmental and human protections.

