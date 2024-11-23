After back-to-back hurricanes collapse power grid in Cuba, experts grapple with 'above average uncertainty' in future of storm tracking

After both Hurricane Oscar and the following storms, Category 3 storm Hurricane Rafael passed through Havana on the western coast.

Back-to-back hurricanes and storms left millions in Cuba displaced and without electricity. While extreme storms and hurricanes are not unusual on their own, rising global temperatures continue to make weather patterns more intense.

What's happening?

USA Today reported on the impacts of multiple flash floods and hurricanes that battered Cuba for a few weeks straight. First was Hurricane Oscar, which passed through the eastern Guantanamo province of Cuba and completely saturated the ground. Following Oscar was a "series of storms" that produced "torrential downpour" which resulted in an evacuation of tens of thousands of people, according to USA Today.

After both Hurricane Oscar and the following storms, Category 3 storm Hurricane Rafael passed through Havana on the western coast, resulting in evacuations and over 10 million people going without power, per USA Today.

Why is hurricane intensity concerning?

Weather events like hurricanes, or severe storms with intense flooding, are not abnormal. What is abnormal is the recent increase of intensity in hurricanes and flash floods. Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton exemplify this, having experienced "rapid intensification," meaning they became much stronger much faster than expected.

This rapid intensification is brought on by quick and significant changes in wind speed or direction in the lower atmosphere, and deep, warm ocean water, the latter of which is being caused by the continued global reliance on dirty energy sources.

Cuba, along with Texas, Florida, and other hurricane-prone states, is on the Gulf of Mexico. According to a 2023 report summarized by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the sea-surface temperatures of the Gulf of Mexico have been warming at a rate double of other oceanic sea water over the last 50 years. The report states this warming of the Gulf "increases the intensity of hurricanes, escalating the damage to coastal communities and the loss of wetlands."

It is also becoming difficult to forecast and track these volatile storms. As Hurricane Rafael was nearing Cuba, weather models offered numerous possibilities as to where the storm would go, with the National Hurricane Center having stated "there remains above average uncertainty in the future track," per USA Today.

What's being done about intense weather events?

To lessen global temperatures, a transition to clean energy sources is necessary. Whether it is doing your own part like switching to an electric vehicle or installing solar panels on your home, or voting for climate-conscious politicians and spending money on sustainable companies, it all leads to a happier planet.

For coastal resiliency, restoration of marshlands and mangroves is happening globally to not only protect from storm surge and erosion, but also increase biodiversity and make ecosystems stronger.

