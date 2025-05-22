Two men face severe penalties for reckless crime on government land — here's what you need to know

The two men faced up to five years in prison.

Two men in Malaysia were fined over $20,000 each (100,000 Malaysian ringgit) for illegally and recklessly clearing government land, according to The Malaysian Reserve.

Judge Noor Aisah Mohamed handed down the fines to businessman Bong Jau Chong and excavator driver Chong Teck Kong at the Sessions Court in Raub.

The men were jointly charged with clearing state government land, for which they did not have a valid permit. The crime took place in Kampung Seberang Jelai, Mukim Telang, Kuala Lipis, in the afternoon hours of Nov. 21, 2024.

Both individuals faced up to five years in prison. Defense attorney Lim Zi Shin claimed that his clients had not committed a serious crime and that they were clearing only 0.2 acres of land.

The men paid their fines. If they hadn't, the court could have imposed a one-year prison sentence, according to The Star.

This story is another example of a government not backing down from its land use laws. A clear warning has been sent to people who might consider illegally exploiting government land.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Around the globe, more and more countries are developing regulations to protect government land from unauthorized use. This trend shows the growing awareness and commitment to preserving natural resources and maintaining environmental integrity.

Laws and punishments for breaking them are critical to ensuring that we protect as much natural land as possible. These fines make it clear that protecting the environment is a chief concern for Malaysia.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



