Police arrest man after investigating illegal act deep in forest: 'Ensuring that violators are held accountable'

The police chief said the team "remains steadfast in enforcing" all laws.

by Beth Newhart
An individual was arrested in the Philippines for illegally gathering forest products to sell them.

The punishment for violating environmental laws can be severe, and some people trying to make a quick profit find this out the hard way.

In October, a man was arrested in Nueva Ecija, a province in the Philippines, for illegally gathering forest products to sell them, according to a report from Filipino publication The Daily Tribune. 

A special unit of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the local police force conducted the operation and confiscated 52 pieces of assorted forestry lumber.

Police chief Grant A. Gollod said that law enforcement "remains steadfast in enforcing environmental laws and ensuring that violators are held accountable in accordance with the law," per The Daily Tribune. 

Environmental laws are put in place not only to protect the natural world but also to protect all of the human interests that rely on an intact environment, including economic concerns and the ability of individuals to enjoy nature. Hundreds of years of development have irreversibly damaged the planet — affecting wildlife, the atmosphere, and our own health.

These laws keep violators in check when it comes to things such as pollution. Often, they're enforced against private companies or individuals, but they also apply to government operations. In California, an environmental advocacy organization filed a lawsuit against the Port of Los Angeles for illegally polluting San Pedro Bay with fecal bacteria, copper, and untreated wastewater.


The Potomac Electric Power Company in Washington, D.C., was ordered to pay more than $57 million in a settlement for polluting the Anacostia River. It's responsible for equipment leaks and spills of petroleum and hazardous substances into the river for decades.

In Boston, a city councilor has proposed a new law that would potentially ban traditional food packaging such as Styrofoam from being sold in restaurants. Similar bans have already been passed in other states such as California and Delaware.

Australian lawmakers have also recently strengthened their nature policies. They have increased penalties for major environmental crimes, made stronger laws to safeguard native plants, and implemented a new process for identifying and protecting the habitats of endangered species.

