Man faces severe penalties after committing brazen crime despite warnings: 'Appalling'

"We have been working round the clock."

Authorities in the U.K. have arrested a person believed to be connected to a large-scale illegal dumping operation.

According to the Environment Agency, officials first noticed the unauthorized waste disposal at a site in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, in July.

Despite a cease-and-desist letter being issued, additional illegal dumping took place at the site in October. Following the October incident, a court issued an order to close the site.

In late November, a 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation.

"The appalling illegal waste dump in Kidlington has rightly provoked outrage over the potential consequences for the community and environment," said Anna Burns, the Environment Agency's area director for the Thames.

"We have been working round the clock with the South East Regional Organized Crime Unit to bring the perpetrators to justice and make them pay for this offense."

Illegal dumping is a serious problem worldwide. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, illegal dumping "can threaten public health, safety, property values, and quality of life."

Those who engage in illegal dumping often are trying to save the cost of disposing of materials properly. However, by doing so, they place local residents, wildlife, and the environment at risk.

In Kidlington, the investigators continue to seek out other individuals believed to be responsible for the illegal dumping there.

"The Environment Agency is working closely with other law enforcement partners to identify and hold those responsible for the horrendous illegal dumping of waste that has taken place in Kidlington," said Phil Davies, the head of the Joint Unit for Waste Crime, per the Environment Agency. "A number of active lines of investigation are being pursued by specialist officers."

While illegal dumping is a problem in many communities, the EPA listed several steps to help prevent it from occurring.

These include establishing "accessible options for waste disposal and sustainable materials management," garnering "strong support from local leaders," and engaging in "site management and maintenance."

If you witness illegal dumping, you should report it to the local authorities.

