Shocking video exposes roadside nightmare spreading across rural areas: 'One of the worst ones I've seen'

"How would anyone even consider doing this?"

An Ireland resident with the TikTok account alzerpool (@alzerpool) shared a video of a growing issue plaguing our back roads and shorelines. The video shows a roadside location used for illegal dumping, with furniture and scraps of garbage thrown haphazardly on the ground.

This video sparked conversation and outrage among locals, with many sharing the sentiment that this behavior is becoming increasingly common.

Left unchecked, roadside waste isn't just ugly — it can leach harmful chemicals into soil and nearby streams, damaging farmland and local ecosystems.

Rainwater drags chemicals from treated wood and foam into the soil. That toxic waste seeps into streams and wells, which means dangerous chemicals are getting into our drinking water.

As dumped plastic breaks down into microplastics, they get into local streams and are ingested by marine life that may end up on your kitchen table.

Communities known for roadside trash often lose tourism, see property values sink, and get stuck with hefty taxes to pay for local cleanup bills.

The TikTok creator uses their platform to report illegal dumping and also calls on viewers to use responsible dumping methods.

In one video, they call out irresponsible dump companies who claim to haul your junk away, just to leave it on the road or shorelines. If you need to get rid of junk, research local companies to ensure they have eco-friendly disposal methods.

Community groups like Keep America Beautiful organize "Adopt-a-Highway" cleanups so neighbors can take action and reclaim these routes.

Several states have Extended Producer Responsibility laws. These laws require manufacturers to pay for the disposal of large items, encouraging better product design and the implementation of recycling programs.

Commenters on the video shared their outrage, with one viewer writing, "That's one of the worst ones I've seen…"

Another said, "Shocking, how would anyone even consider doing this?"

If we channel this outrage into volunteering, supporting responsible disposal organizations, and choosing products with take-back options, we can demonstrate to those responsible that there are better options for junk disposal and that our communities and our planet deserve better.

