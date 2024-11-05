  • Outdoors Outdoors

Passerby disheartened after stumbling upon concerning scene in the middle of the forest: 'Extremely infuriating'

"At least be a decent person."

by Jeremiah Budin
Photo Credit: Reddit

One Redditor recently posted to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit to call attention to the fact that someone had dumped a bunch of trash in the woods.

"Someone threw away their s*** in the forest where I walk [frequently]," the poster explained, along with a short video that showed a pile of trash in the woods. The trash appeared to include a large-screen television, a child's bicycle-type toy, and several other large items.

Even though it may not always feel this way, there is a finite amount of nature in the world, and more and more of it is being ruined by human activity every day.

Caring about the planet, your community, and the people around you are all driven by the same impulse — and, sadly, none of that impulse is on display when you dump a bunch of trash in the middle of nature.

In addition to ruining one Reddit poster's nature walk, dumping trash in the woods can have harmful impacts on local wildlife, who could become ensnared in the trash or mistake it for food and attempt to eat it. 

Several commenters pointed out that the "mildly infuriating" label from the subreddit was not putting it strongly enough in this case.

"Extremely infuriating," one commenter wrote.

"This is beyond mildly," another wrote.

As several other commenters pointed out, waste disposal facilities in the United States charge a fee for large item drop-offs, which may explain the garbage dumper's behavior here — but still does not excuse their actions.

"Why can't they just find an ungated apartment complex with open dumpsters to dispose of their junk like a normal person," another wrote.

"I don't get it. At least be a decent person and illegally dump it in a dumpster behind the food store or something. Jesus," a third chimed in.

