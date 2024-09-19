Hiker makes upsetting discovery on top of isolated cliff: 'So sad how that spot has been treated'

Hiking up to the summit of a hill, mountain, or other elevated natural structure is a lot of work, but the views on offer are typically worth it.

Unfortunately, it's not unusual to find evidence of other people who have made a similar trek.

One hiker was left immensely disappointed after getting to the top of Cloud Splitter at Red River Gorge in Kentucky only to find a pile of burned trash and graffiti.

They shared pictures of the upsetting discovery to Reddit, as well as their valiant efforts to clean up a mess that wasn't of their own making.

"It's up to us to maintain this place," they captioned the post. "Do your part and keep the gorge safe from campers who trash it. [I don't know] why people think that a fire is just a trashcan that they can leave anywhere they want."

Indeed, the actions of others can ruin an experience in nature that is supposed to be reinvigorating. Time spent outdoors in green spaces offers a boost to mental health and an opportunity to fill your lungs with clean air and get some exercise. It's fair to say clearing trash and burned items was likely not on your list of intentions when setting off.

But it's not just visitors that this will negatively affect. The residents of these areas will suffer, too. Animals that call these places home might mistake some trash items for food. If they eat these pieces of debris, it's likely plastic will get stuck in their stomachs and lead to serious health problems or even death.

In this case, the fire in a wooded area wasn't wise, either. If it got out of hand and impossible to control, it could have resulted in a wildfire that would have destroyed vital trees, ruined air quality, and possibly spread to residential areas — risking lives and causing property damage.

The graffiti, meanwhile, is simply inexcusable and unnecessary. We must all learn how to take better care of our natural world.

"I am continually saddened by people's efforts to ruin our nice things," one Redditor commented.

"So sad how that spot has been treated," another added.

