Volunteers share before-and-after photos after removing over 100 bags of trash from parking area

Sometimes, you can't just wait around for someone else to clear up litter in natural areas.

Fortunately, if you've got a big crew, no matter how daunting the mess, you can accomplish incredible things.

A Redditor showed an inspiring example of the power of teamwork to the r/DeTrashed subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"With a group of friends we DeTrashed this parking area," the original poster wrote. "We stopped counting the bags around 100."

The two photos presented a stark contrast. In the before picture, heaps of discarded items litter a roadside area where motorists commonly park. Items on display included plastic bottles, construction debris, boxes, and tons of plastic bags.

In the after picture, the 20 or so volunteers triumphantly toasted the result of all their hard work. There were countless bags of debris gathered up, all thanks to their tireless efforts.

The OP said the cleanup took place in Ragusa, Italy, a rural area south of Sicily. They blamed the litter on people who were unaware of the consequences of dumping.

Litter isn't just a significant concern for hikers and others who appreciate the tranquility of nature. Its presence poses hazards to wildlife. While some organic materials naturally decompose, plastic can persist indefinitely if not cleaned up.

When animals encounter plastic waste, it can lead to harm and even death. Illegally dumped waste can also release harmful chemicals and microplastics into the environment. These tiny particles contaminate local water sources and imperil marine life.

All of this waste can make its way back to humans, who can consume worrisome microplastics in food or water sources. Efforts, such as those from OP and the group, can do an admirable job in not just beautifying natural areas but also protecting the local ecosystem.

The more the merrier when it comes to clearing out vast swaths of waste. Commenters praised the collective effort."Crazy, fantastic job," one wrote.

"It looks like someone tipped over an entire dumpster right there," another commenter remarked. "Great job everyone!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.