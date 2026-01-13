  • Outdoors Outdoors

U-Haul driver faces serious punishment for illegal acts in neighborhood: 'This is not going to be tolerated'

"We're [going to] investigate these sites."

by Matthew Swigonski
Three Alabama residents were arrested for illegal dumping after allegedly dumping trash in a nearby neighborhood.

Photo Credit: iStock

Three Alabama residents found themselves in a heap of trouble after allegedly dumping trash in a nearby neighborhood. 

As reported by WBRC, three people in Fairfield were arrested after police caught them unloading trash from a U-Haul truck. According to Fairfield Police Chief Julius Hunter, the suspects were found dumping the garbage in an alleyway in a residential area. 

"We observed a 26-foot U-Haul right here on the street and the individuals pulling trash and dumping it right here on this site," Hunter said, according to WBRC.

In addition to facing charges for their illegal dumping scheme, the suspects were also required to pick up the garbage they had tried to leave behind.   

The city of Fairfield has a policy requiring mandatory trash collection for all residents. As noted by Fairfield Mayor Herman Carnes, the city has an ordinance prohibiting illegal dumping. 

"No person shall throw, place or dispose of any trash, litter, garbage, refuse or like matter, upon the property or premises of another person or on the property which is in the possession of another person," reads the ordinance. 

While illegal dumping can certainly be an eyesore, especially when done inside residential neighborhoods, it can also lead to a wide assortment of serious health issues and environmental concerns. Toxic chemicals from unregulated trash can leach into the ground, polluting soil and groundwater.  

The recent arrests are part of a larger campaign in Fairfield to minimize the amount of illegal dumping and littering in the city. Hunter explained that he hopes the publicized arrests will act as a deterrent for any potential offenders in the area.

"I want them to know that this is not going to be tolerated," Hunter added, per WBRC. "We're gonna investigate these sites and go through along with street and sanitation, and go through and see if we can find addresses and suspects and following up on these cases and follow them until we can get this [stopped]."

Should everyone have access to free curbside recycling?

Yes 👍

No 👎

I already thought we did 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x