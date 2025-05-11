Authorities discover illegal cargo at checkpoint near forest: 'Puts the future of upcoming generations at risk'

"The police and the Forest Guard Corps urge the community to stay alert."

Two individuals were arrested in Cuba for transporting 240 cubic feet (6.8 cubic meters) of illegal cedarwood.

According to Cibercuba, the National Revolutionary Police and the Forest Rangers on Vocational Road teamed up to make the arrest. The men were transporting 111 pieces of cedarwood from Holguín. They were stopped at a routine checkpoint at the border of Santiago de Cuba.

Deforestation and illegal logging are rampant in Holguín. According to Global Forest Watch, the city of Holguín lost 284 acres (115 hectares) of humid primary forest between 2002 and 2023.

Forests are essential to a healthy planet and the survival of the human race. They're home to incredible biodiversity, which helps support food and water security, climate stability, and disease regulation. A lack of biodiversity can lead to crop shortages, flooding, disease outbreaks, and other problems.

Furthermore, forests act as carbon storehouses. They hold carbon, and when they are cut down, carbon is released into the atmosphere. This accelerates climate change and rising temperatures.

Logging cedar and mahogany is illegal in Cuba, according to Cibercuba, as these precious woods are vital to forest ecosystems. But many in Cuba struggle to legally source wood used to make doors, windows, and other building elements.

While the need for building materials is valid, illegal logging has detrimental long-term consequences. The Carretera En La Mira Facebook page, which is dedicated to information about Cuban road and highway incidents, posted about the arrest.

The account emphasized the impact of illegal logging: "The indiscriminate logging of trees not only affects the local ecosystem but also puts the future of upcoming generations at risk."

It's crucial that people support policies that prevent the exploitation of natural resources. The government in Holguín has implemented many initiatives to prevent these illegal activities, per ¡ahora!. But community and global support are necessary.

Public pressure and the power of the people can effect change. Supporting government initiatives, responsible corporate policies, and local action can help save the forests.

Carretera En La Mira highlighted this in its post, saying, "The police and the Forest Guard Corps urge the community to stay alert and to report any suspicious activity related to the exploitation of forests, because in many cases, citizen collaboration is fundamental to preserve the natural beauty of our region and ensure a safe and sustainable environment for all."

