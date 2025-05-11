  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities discover illegal cargo at checkpoint near forest: 'Puts the future of upcoming generations at risk'

"The police and the Forest Guard Corps urge the community to stay alert."

by Veronica Booth
"The police and the Forest Guard Corps urge the community to stay alert."

Photo Credit: Facebook

Two individuals were arrested in Cuba for transporting 240 cubic feet (6.8 cubic meters) of illegal cedarwood.

According to Cibercuba, the National Revolutionary Police and the Forest Rangers on Vocational Road teamed up to make the arrest. The men were transporting 111 pieces of cedarwood from Holguín. They were stopped at a routine checkpoint at the border of Santiago de Cuba.

Deforestation and illegal logging are rampant in Holguín. According to Global Forest Watch, the city of Holguín lost 284 acres (115 hectares) of humid primary forest between 2002 and 2023. 

Forests are essential to a healthy planet and the survival of the human race. They're home to incredible biodiversity, which helps support food and water security, climate stability, and disease regulation. A lack of biodiversity can lead to crop shortages, flooding, disease outbreaks, and other problems. 

Furthermore, forests act as carbon storehouses. They hold carbon, and when they are cut down, carbon is released into the atmosphere. This accelerates climate change and rising temperatures. 

Logging cedar and mahogany is illegal in Cuba, according to Cibercuba, as these precious woods are vital to forest ecosystems. But many in Cuba struggle to legally source wood used to make doors, windows, and other building elements. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

While the need for building materials is valid, illegal logging has detrimental long-term consequences. The Carretera En La Mira Facebook page, which is dedicated to information about Cuban road and highway incidents, posted about the arrest

The account emphasized the impact of illegal logging: "The indiscriminate logging of trees not only affects the local ecosystem but also puts the future of upcoming generations at risk."

It's crucial that people support policies that prevent the exploitation of natural resources. The government in Holguín has implemented many initiatives to prevent these illegal activities, per ¡ahora!. But community and global support are necessary.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Public pressure and the power of the people can effect change. Supporting government initiatives, responsible corporate policies, and local action can help save the forests. 

Carretera En La Mira highlighted this in its post, saying, "The police and the Forest Guard Corps urge the community to stay alert and to report any suspicious activity related to the exploitation of forests, because in many cases, citizen collaboration is fundamental to preserve the natural beauty of our region and ensure a safe and sustainable environment for all."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x