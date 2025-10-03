Authorities bust massive illegal operation deep in US national forest: 'Highly toxic and banned'

Illegal cannabis cultivation is leaving a dangerous mark on protected lands — and the latest bust in California shows just how destructive these operations can be.

What happened?

KTLA recently reported that the Ventura County Sheriff's Office had uncovered a large-scale illegal cannabis grow deep inside the Los Padres National Forest. Located with the help of aircraft, the remote site contained about 2,500 actively growing plants, two makeshift living quarters, a man-made reservoir, and thousands of feet of plastic irrigation hose, according to a press release.

Detectives also found the insecticide methamidophos, which is "highly toxic and banned in the United States," per the press release, along with other harmful pesticides and fertilizers.

Authorities say the operation was linked to Cartel Jalisco New Generation, a violent Mexican-based drug cartel. The illegal grow — which could have yielded as much as $2 million worth of marijuana and evaded an estimated $750,000 in taxes — was destroyed, along with roughly 2,000 pounds of infrastructure and trash.

Why is this concerning?

Beyond its criminal ties, the operation posed serious risks to people and wildlife. Toxic chemicals like methamidophos can contaminate soil, rivers, and groundwater, threatening the drinking water of nearby communities and poisoning animals that come into contact with it.

Plastic irrigation tubing, fertilizer runoff, and human waste left behind can devastate fragile ecosystems, creating long-term damage in one of California's most important forest habitats. These sites also increase wildfire risk by introducing flammable materials and diverting water from already stressed natural resources.

What's being done about it?

Local authorities are stepping up surveillance of remote areas, and cleanup crews are working to remove the chemicals and restore damaged landscapes. Conservation groups are working to repair ecosystems harmed by illegal cultivation, similar to efforts to protect Sequoia National Park and other vulnerable areas from similar threats.

Protecting public lands from illegal operations is critical not only for preserving wildlife but also for ensuring clean water, healthy forests, and safer communities.

