Authorities uncover massive illegal operation deep in US national park — here's what they found

Park rangers in California moved to clear an illegal operation spanning 13 acres in one of the state's most prominent national parks.

The Guardian reports that Sequoia National Park, which spans over 400,000 acres, was hiding an illicit marijuana cultivation site. The National Park Service said that 2,377 plants were removed along with 2,000 pounds of infrastructure and trash. Among the contraband was a pistol and chemicals, including a gallon of methamidophos, a toxic pesticide banned in the United States.

Though marijuana has been legal in California since 2016, it is still illegal on federal lands, and cultivation is subject to regulation. Only those licensed by the state are permitted to grow and sell marijuana.

Despite this, illicit sites are all too common on public lands, and enforcement is a significant drain on the department's resources. In July 2025, the state announced that over $476 million worth of unlicensed cannabis products had been seized in just three months.

The environmental consequences of illegal cultivation sites are severe. No regard is paid to the damage done in clearing space or diverting water. Moreover, runoff from chemical pesticides will contaminate water sources and inflict significant harm on wildlife. Sequoia National Park is home to endangered amphibians, such as the mountain yellow-legged frog, whose recovery could be jeopardized.

Illegal activities in protected areas are a global concern.

For example, illegal logging in the Amazon is rampant and contributing to the alarming deforestation in the area. Similarly, unlicensed mining operations inflict great harm on reserves in Southeast Asia.

The lure of easy money will always attract unscrupulous individuals, underscoring the importance of effective enforcement. The National Park Service notes that in the last 20 years, nearly 300,000 plants have been seized from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Aiding efforts to safeguard protected spaces is a prime example of local action that civic-minded residents can take. If you stumble upon an illegal site, the U.S. Forest Service recommends quietly backing out the way you came and reporting it to the authorities. Legal cultivation sites are a boon to state coffers, but illicit operations aid nobody but the gangs running them.

