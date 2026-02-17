Researchers sound alarm after discovering 'little death bombs' spreading across US forests: 'They pop up in a new location'

Many residents may have welcomed California's legal cannabis industry, but that hasn't slowed down illegal grow sites popping up on public lands — and with these grow operations comes pollution harming the ecosystem.

What's happening?

"They're just these little death bombs, waiting for any wildlife that is going to investigate," ecologist Greta Wengert, co-founder of the Integral Ecology Research Center, told CalMatters (via AP News).

Wengert is referring to canisters of pesticide that some unknown animals have chewed through. They're just one example of the chemical waste and pollution left behind by illegal cannabis growers in California.

Over the past decade, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife cleaned up more than 350,000 pounds of trash and more than 920 pesticide containers left behind on grow sites. But for every site cleaned up, there seem to be hundreds more — and there isn't enough funding or personnel to keep up.

"It's like whack-a-mole. They pop up in a new location, and then we have to go there — but the impacts are occurring across the landscape," said Scott Bauer, an environmental program manager with the Department of Fish and Wildlife's cannabis office.

Why are illegal grow sites concerning?

The IERC estimates there are nearly 7,000 abandoned grow sites throughout California's forests. To their knowledge, fewer than 600 of them have been cleaned up. The federal government said it hasn't earmarked any funds for cleanups, either.

The chemicals left at these sites are wreaking havoc on the ecosystem. Wengert's team has found dead animals that are so poisoned that even the flies feeding on them are dying. They've also found chemicals persisting in the earth and water for months and even years.

When these chemicals poison individual animals, they poison the overall food chain. Additionally, fertilizer runoff can cause disruptive algal blooms in waterways, with ripple effects.

The team has also discovered banned substances like carbofuran at some of the sites. When these chemicals pollute rivers and streams, they risk contaminating drinking water and fish — a danger for nearby communities.

What's being done about illegal grow sites?

United States Representative Jared Huffman said he's tried to get Congress to approve funding for cleaning up these sites, according to CalMatters, but to no avail. "We have tried just about everything," Huffman said. "It's clearly not enough."

The IERC is conducting a study to illuminate the extent of the problem. That information could persuade the government to provide more funding for cleanups. That includes training staff for science-informed cleanups due to the dangerous chemicals involved.

But with departments like the Forest Service being severely understaffed due to cuts under the current administration, that remains to be seen. "They've been gutted," Huffman said. "The Forest Service right now has a sign on the door that says, 'We're out of the office. We're not sure when we'll ever be back.'"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



