Authorities make troubling discovery while investigating brush fire — here's what they found

The dry conditions are made worse by rising global temperatures

by Thomas Godwin
A man was charged after starting a destructive, illegal bonfire in New York.

Photo Credit: Facebook

A man was caught burning waste in Dutchess County, New York, in October, putting the community at risk in multiple ways.

According to the Daily Voice, the Red Hook Police Department responded to the incident, which was first believed to be a brush fire. Instead, a 56-year-old had set fire to construction debris and other waste. 

Not only did it expose residents to smoke and particulate matter, but New York was under a burn ban at the time because of dry conditions, making a devastating wildfire more likely to spread.

Red Hook Man Charged With DEC Violations Following Fire: On Friday October 3rd 2025 at approximately 6:50 PM the Red...

Posted by Red Hook Police Department on Monday 6 October 2025

The property owner had violated the burn ordinance and also New York state environmental regulations. The perpetrator's name was not disclosed, but he was charged with "unlawful disposal of solid waste and violation of New York's burn ban."

While some may consider burning trash to be a quick, simple method of disposal as opposed to dumping it off at the local landfill, trash fires like this release thousands of pollutants into the air. 

According to the Sustainability Directory, burning waste can release volatile organic compounds, heavy metals — such as lead, cadmium, mercury, and arsenic — highly toxic dioxins and furans, fine and coarse particulate matter, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

How many of these pollutants were released depends on how long the fire burned and how hot it raged. It would require sampling to determine exact amounts, but the result could nonetheless cause health issues for community members. 

Construction waste, in particular, can contain treated wood, plastics, paints, and insulation, and the chemicals released by their combustion can be harmful to both humans and animals. 

The dry conditions in New York are made worse by rising global temperatures, which can exacerbate droughts that dry out vegetation and make it more combustible. 

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, burning waste releases planet-warming gases such as carbon dioxide, which trap heat in the atmosphere and raise thermometer readings, further increasing the impacts of droughts and elevating wildfire risks. 

Unfortunately, it's difficult to control the actions of others. However, it's important to educate and advocate, report suspicious activities, support fire risk mitigations, and personally practice sustainable waste disposal.

