Expert raises red flags after noticing 'terrifying' trend contributing to fires: 'Quickly got worse'

Firefighters have warned residents about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries after trash went up in flames in South London.

What's happening?

Sanitation workers tried to extinguish a fire that ignited in a garbage truck in the South London neighborhood of Brixton, according to the BBC.

Although the cause of the blaze was unclear, the London Fire Brigade noted that lithium-ion batteries have sparked a growing trend of fires after disposal.

Firefighters were eventually called in to help. Kate Burt, a journalist who witnessed the blaze, told the BBC that the fire was "terrifying" to see refuse workers tackling the blaze, and it "quickly got worse."

"Toxic smoke filled the street," Burt said. "Half an hour earlier I'd have been with my kids. The whole truck could easily have exploded."

The fire brigade urged residents to learn about safe disposal of lithium-ion batteries. The batteries can cause blazes that have severe effects on both the environment and the community, per the BBC.

Why are lithium-ion battery hazards concerning?

Disposing of lithium-ion batteries correctly can prevent fire hazards and reduce the generation of toxic e-waste, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The batteries are often found in products like electronics, wireless headphones, and vapes.

As a study published in the journal Tobacco Prevention and Cessation observed, the growing popularity of vapes, or e-cigarettes, can often be attributed to marketing campaigns that promote them as healthier than traditional cigarettes.

Data showed that 60 million vapes and refills are sold each year. Many of them are plastic and designed for single-use.

Vapes typically contain highly addictive nicotine and other chemicals that have been linked to cancer and lung disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nicotine is especially dangerous for children as it can harm brain development.

According to a report from the Alaska Environment Research & Policy Center and U.S. PIRG Education Fund, disposable vapes contribute to 30 tons of lithium thrown out per year.

However, Truth Initiative found that nearly half of young people don't know how to dispose of vape pods properly.

What's being done about it?

Several U.S. states have restrictions in place to help reduce the use of e-cigarettes and improper disposal.

Active policies in Massachusetts and California have been effective so far, according to Environment America.

Additionally, the CDC said 20 states have passed smoke-free indoor laws that apply to vapes.

Knowing your recycling options can help reduce the amount of toxic e-waste that enters the environment. According to the EPA, it's best to send electronics with lithium-ion batteries to certified electronics recyclers or contact a local solid waste program for more information.

