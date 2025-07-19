Police make shocking discovery after getting tip about car passing through city — here's what they found

After getting the tip, the police set up a patrol.

Believe it or not, puke from sperm whales, or ambergris, is a valuable ingredient in perfumes and certain medicines.

To protect the animal, collecting and selling ambergris is prohibited in many countries. Unfortunately, people still try to do it, as Indian police discovered during a recent traffic stop.

What's happening?

Police in Vadodara received a tip that a car was passing through the city with contraband ambergris, according to the Indian Express.

The digestive substance — AKA whale vomit — solidifies over time in the ocean and then floats to the surface. The waxy stones it forms are extremely rare to find. They have been coveted for centuries for the unique fragrance they can add to perfumes, and as a medicine in many traditional practices.

However, sperm whales are protected in India under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, so by extension, ambergris is too. Trading the substance is also illegal in the United States.

After getting the tip, the police set up a patrol and eventually found a group of people carrying over five kilograms of the substance with a value equivalent to nearly $16 million. All six passengers were arrested on suspicion of smuggling, and the ambergris was confiscated. The person who sold them the product remains at large, the outlet reported.

Why do ambergris laws matter?

The ambergris trade has little direct contact with actual sperm whales. Yet it still poses a danger to the oceans. The high interest in acquiring the substance can fuel illegal whale hunting, and fishing gear can harm other marine life along the way.

Similar to rhinos, sharks, and other species that have been poached for one part of their body, regulating ambergris is a good move for conservation. These laws help ensure these species do not suffer at the hands of human greed and help keep ecosystems in balance as a result.

What can be done to support sperm whales?

Apart from supporting environmental initiatives that control animal byproduct trading, you can also make an impact with your wallet. Look into the ingredients of your shopping list for any unethical animal products, and buy more sustainable, animal-friendly alternatives.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.