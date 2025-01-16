Advocacy groups to intervene in lawsuit impacting farmers in America's Heartland: 'It is only fair'

A coalition of environmental groups has been granted permission to intervene in a major lawsuit over farm financing in Iowa.

As the Environmental Law and Policy Center reported, the group, composed of the Iowa Farmers Union, Iowa Environmental Council, Dakota Rural Action, and Food & Water Watch, had submitted a motion to allow them to be involved in a federal lawsuit in Iowa District Court; CTM Holdings, LLC v. U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The lawsuit has been brought about to challenge a federal law that protects wetlands by prohibiting landowners from farming in these areas.

The longstanding "Swampbuster" Farming Bill has been in place for nearly 40 years, protecting wetlands, safeguarding clean water, and supporting farmers. The landholding company involved in this lawsuit is represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation and is looking to uncouple federal farming finance from conservation requirements.

"Farmers have so much at stake, it is only fair that they have a seat at the table," Katie Garvey, Staff Attorney at the Environmental Law & Policy Center, said.

Wetlands provide lots of important services to the environment and to people. They provide clean water, help mitigate against storms and flooding, and also provide essential habitat to a variety of plants and animals. Conserving wetlands is important to help protect areas against flooding and to safeguard clean water for the communities that rely on them.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, approximately 11% of Iowa's surface area was covered by wetland basins prior to European settlement, but now nearly 95% of them have been drained. The Swampbuster Farm Bill aimed to help preserve what is left of these wetlands by tying their conservation to the provision of USDA benefits to landowners.

The bill has encouraged the use of sustainable farming practices and helped protect these vital habitats for decades. The advocacy group argues that the farmers recognize the benefits that protecting the wetlands brings, and by being granted permission to intervene in this lawsuit, the farmers will be able to voice their opinions.

Michael Schmidt, General Counsel at the Iowa Environmental Council, said, per the ELPC: "As we face severe storms and flooding, wetlands protected by Swampbuster are critical for protecting our communities. Congress identified the benefits they provide and we need them more than ever today."

