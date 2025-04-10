College students stunned to find uninvited visitor lurking around campus: 'Safety concerns'

Officials are monitoring the situation and have advised locals to keep their distance.

With an acceptance rate of just 0.5%, the Indian Institute of Technology is one of the hardest higher education institutes to get into worldwide. However, that didn't deter a giant reptile from paying a visit.

What's happening?

Students at the prestigious university were stunned to find a crocodile wandering near IIT Bombay's Powai campus. According to The Pinnacle Gazette, the creature was seen at a lakeside road, causing a mix of fear and amusement, and the incident sparked "viral reactions and safety concerns."

A few jokers on social media suggested the crocodile might have been seeking its diploma; we all have to upskill to stay competitive in this job market, after all.

According to local conservation groups, the most likely explanation is that the crocodile was seeking a suitable nesting spot, via the Times of India. Fortunately, nobody was harmed, and the crocodile returned to the lake on its own. Officials are monitoring the situation and have advised locals to keep their distance.

Why are human-animal conflicts important?

Crocodiles can be dangerous to humans; they're responsible for around 1,000 deaths each year. However, these are mostly from the saltwater crocodiles of Southeast Asia and Northern Australia. They're not terribly fast on land, with a top speed of 12-14 kilometers per hour, but keeping your distance is the wisest course of action.

Though no harm was done in this instance, persistent habitat destruction will inevitably lead to more human-animal conflicts. In Florida, alligators (distinguishable from crocodiles by their snouts and coloring) are becoming an increasingly common sight in populated areas. Similarly, mountain lions and bears are showing up well outside their traditional ranges, alarming local populations.

What's being done about habitat loss?

The episode serves as an important reminder that habitat destruction can have unintended consequences for animals and humans alike. By protecting the habitats of local wildlife, instances of dangerous predators' encountering humans can be reduced.

Warming conditions exacerbate human-animal conflicts, which can be mitigated through collective and individual actions. Additionally, it's important to reduce waste and keep discarded food secure from animals.

