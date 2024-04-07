New government report predicts steep decline in air pollution after 2023: 'We must focus on transforming commitments into action'

In order for that to come to fruition, multiple governments will need to follow through with their non-binding commitments, which is certainly easier said than done.

The bad news: Methane pollution rose again in 2023 to near-record highs. The good news: According to analysis from the International Energy Agency, that may be as high as it'll ever be again.

The IEA released a report recently via its Global Methane Tracker that projected methane pollution is about to go into sharp decline thanks to commitments made by nearly 200 governments at the recent COP28 conference in Dubai.

However, in order for that to come to fruition, those governments will need to follow through with their non-binding commitments, which is certainly easier said than done. The IEA analysis found that if all pledges by governments and companies were met with regard to methane emissions, it would be sufficient to cut pollution from dirty energy by 50% by 2030.

While that would be a huge difference, the IEA analysis also said that we would still need to do even more to meet the goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

"A 75% cut in methane emissions from fossil fuels by 2030 is imperative to stop the planet from warming to a dangerous level. I am encouraged by the momentum we've seen in recent months, which our analysis shows could make an enormous and immediate difference in the world's fight against climate change," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. "Now, we must focus on transforming commitments into action — while continuing to aim higher."

What makes methane pollution such a pressing issue is how environmentally devastating they are. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, methane gas has planet-overheating properties that are up to 80 times stronger than those of carbon dioxide, at least in the short term.

A lot of that methane comes from food production (including cow burps), but a lot also comes from the fact that methane is the main ingredient in "natural gas," a common energy source that we rely on heavily.

In order to curb our methane output, it is essential to transition away from natural gas and to clean, renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

