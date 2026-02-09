  • Outdoors Outdoors

State senator makes 'unconventional' decision that will impact public land: 'A very personal matter'

"I wanted a lot of feedback."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
Idaho is gearing up to protect public lands after a state senator's "unconventional" proposal received approval for a committee hearing.

Photo Credit: Facebook

Idaho is gearing up to protect public lands after a state senator's "unconventional" proposal received approval for a committee hearing. 

According to the Idaho Statesman, state Sen. Ben Adams, a Republican from Nampa serving District 12, introduced a draft of a plan in August to prevent the Gem State from selling lands acquired from the federal government. As it stands, Idaho manages 2.5 million acres of endowment land, which the amendment would not apply to, according to the Idaho Capital Sun

However, more than 34 million acres are federally owned and managed. Some state officials have said Idaho should be in charge of their care, though options are still being explored. Adams' bill would help ensure public lands continue to benefit Idahoans, with revenue going toward outdoor facilities and public schools in rural communities.

The move came after another proposal from U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) in June to sell off public land in Idaho and elsewhere caused uproar, according to the Statesman. State Rep. Rod Furniss, a Republican representing Rigby, said his mailbox "exploded" with messages from people vehemently against the idea. 

"In response, protecting public lands emerged as a rare point of consensus among Idaho lawmakers across the political spectrum," the Statesman reported. 

Florida is another Republican-led state where preserving and protecting natural resources has widespread bipartisan support, and residents are taking action to make their voices heard. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

In Idaho, the Senate committee unanimously voted to advance Adams' bill for consideration. If two-thirds of the state House and Senate support it, voters will decide on the measure in the November general election.

John Robison, public lands and wildlife director of the Idaho Conservation League, told the Statesman he is "excited" about the measure. The organization works to protect the state's air, water, and wildlife, supporting access to clean resources and nature for generations to come. While questions remain, Robison said it's a great "conversation starter."

"I wanted feedback," Adams told the Senate State Affairs Committee. "I wanted a lot of feedback, because it dealt with and deals with a very personal matter for every Idahoan, and that is our public land here in Idaho."

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider