State senator makes 'unconventional' decision that will impact public land: 'A very personal matter'

Idaho is gearing up to protect public lands after a state senator's "unconventional" proposal received approval for a committee hearing.

According to the Idaho Statesman, state Sen. Ben Adams, a Republican from Nampa serving District 12, introduced a draft of a plan in August to prevent the Gem State from selling lands acquired from the federal government. As it stands, Idaho manages 2.5 million acres of endowment land, which the amendment would not apply to, according to the Idaho Capital Sun.

However, more than 34 million acres are federally owned and managed. Some state officials have said Idaho should be in charge of their care, though options are still being explored. Adams' bill would help ensure public lands continue to benefit Idahoans, with revenue going toward outdoor facilities and public schools in rural communities.

The move came after another proposal from U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) in June to sell off public land in Idaho and elsewhere caused uproar, according to the Statesman. State Rep. Rod Furniss, a Republican representing Rigby, said his mailbox "exploded" with messages from people vehemently against the idea.

"In response, protecting public lands emerged as a rare point of consensus among Idaho lawmakers across the political spectrum," the Statesman reported.

Florida is another Republican-led state where preserving and protecting natural resources has widespread bipartisan support, and residents are taking action to make their voices heard.

In Idaho, the Senate committee unanimously voted to advance Adams' bill for consideration. If two-thirds of the state House and Senate support it, voters will decide on the measure in the November general election.

John Robison, public lands and wildlife director of the Idaho Conservation League, told the Statesman he is "excited" about the measure. The organization works to protect the state's air, water, and wildlife, supporting access to clean resources and nature for generations to come. While questions remain, Robison said it's a great "conversation starter."

"I wanted feedback," Adams told the Senate State Affairs Committee. "I wanted a lot of feedback, because it dealt with and deals with a very personal matter for every Idahoan, and that is our public land here in Idaho."

