Gov. Ron DeSantis makes major decision that will impact over 21,000 acres of land: 'Preserving Florida's environment for future generations'

Florida has approved new protections for more than 21,500 acres of conservation and agricultural lands, a major commitment to preserving natural habitats and protecting natural resources for future generations, per West Orlando News.

Gov. Ron DeSantis approved the acquisitions via a $27.4 million investment. The strategic land purchase bolsters the state's conservation infrastructure and includes two easements that span roughly 11,000 acres apiece across two counties.

These lands create corridors linking the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge, Big Cypress National Preserve, and Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area.

An easement covering over 7,000 acres in Escambia County also established protective zones around military bases, maintaining water purity and groundwater replenishment capacity throughout the Perdido and Escambia river systems.

"From day one, my administration has recognized the importance of preserving Florida's environment for future generations," DeSantis said. "By protecting the right lands in the right places, we're securing clean water, supporting military readiness, strengthening rural economies, and preserving the natural heritage that makes Florida a world-class destination."

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson added: "Protecting Florida's agricultural and conservation lands means keeping it in the hands of the families who work them. I was proud to approve the protection of these lands today alongside the Governor and my fellow Cabinet members."

Secured watersheds help to sustain clean drinking water supplies and preserve underground water storage zones that millions of Floridians rely on, and the measure's easement protections prevent construction projects that could pollute local water sources.

DeSantis has allocated $115 million for the Florida Forever Program and $200 million for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program in the proposed 2026-27 state budget. Florida Forever is the state's blueprint for conserving natural and recreational lands, while RFLPP supports agricultural lands and family farms.

