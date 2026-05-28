'The plan is to have it free': Idaho couple donates 330 acres for nature 'oasis'

"To think about this place being full of houses was just anathema to us."

An Idaho couple turned down development offers and instead donated 330 acres for conservation, preserving the Cottonwood Canyon Nature Preserve south of Twin Falls for future public use.

As KMVT reported, Charlie and Melody Lenkner donated the property for the Cottonwood Canyon Nature Preserve through the Magic Valley Land Trust. The couple originally bought the land in the 1980s for their grass-fed beef business, but over time, they came to see it as something more.

"The deer were coming down here for refuge and you could see that it was an oasis for them," Melody Lenkner said.

The land supports mule deer, bobcats, river otters, owls, and rare birds. Although housing developers made multiple offers on the property, the couple chose to donate it instead.

Karl Ruprecht, president of the Magic Valley Land Trust, called the donation one of the organization's most significant projects, according to KMVT. The trust hopes to open the preserve to visitors within the next year.

The gift protects a large stretch of habitat at a time when growth is putting increasing pressure on open land in the Magic Valley. Once roads and housing fragment natural spaces, wildlife have a much harder time finding shelter, food, and safe corridors for movement.

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Melody Lenkner said preserving the land "as an ecosystem that can exist like it used to" was important to the family.

The Magic Valley Land Trust plans to build trails before opening the Cottonwood Canyon Nature Preserve to the public. Motorized vehicles will be prohibited, helping keep the area quieter and reducing disturbances to wildlife.

Ruprecht said the goal is simple: "The plan is to have it free … just going to be a quiet place for humans to interact with wildlife."

The Lenkners also hope the land can be used for education, helping visitors better understand the local ecosystem and the role wildlife plays in everyday life. As the effects of a warming planet threaten wildlife and ecosystems worldwide, donations like the Lenkners' become increasingly important. Thankfully, many seem up to the task of preservation.

"To think about this place being full of houses was just anathema to us," Melody Lenkner said, per KMVT.

Charlie Lenkner put the mission even more plainly: "An appreciation for nature and a chance to study, you know, the ecosystem such as it is here, which is what it used to be in a way."

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